Taylor Swift collabs with The National for new song titled The Alcott; Is it about her ex Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift’s first song after her breakup with long-time beau Joe Alwyn is out.

The 33-year-old singer has been a long-time collaborator with Aaron Dessner. And now, she has featured on his band The National’s as she lent her vocals to their new song The Alcott from their album First Two Pages of Frankenstein. Do you think the lyrics are about Alwyn?

Taylor Swift’s new song with The National

The National’s new song The Alcott has been crooned by the band’s lead singer Matt Berninger and Taylor Swift. “It’s the last thing I wanted (Tell me, which side are you on, dear?) / It’s the first thing I do / (Give me some tips to forget you),” lead singer Matt Berninger and Taylor sing on the chorus.

Taylor wraps up the song by singing, “Back in love with you’.

Some lyrics might remind Swifties of some of her own songs. For instance, “I had to do something to break into your golden thinking” (Daylight, Lover), and “Have I become one of your problems” (Antihero, Midnights), and 'I'll ruin it all over (Rain on my parade?) (This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, Reputation)”

The song seemingly is about two people who are going through a challenging phase in their relationship, with one of them bearing the guilt of ruining things.

Give it a listen if you have not heard it yet.

Did Taylor Swift take a subtle dig at ex Joe Alwyn during her Eras Tour?

During one of her shows in Houston, Taylor might have taken a dig at her ex-beau Joe Alwyn – at least that is what fans believe.

While performing, Taylor Swift was seen approaching the different dancers on the stage who are supposed to represent her different album eras. In a video captured by a fan, the 33-year-old singer is seen approaching the dancer who represents the ‘Lover’ album and gestures ‘Loser’ as she holds an ‘L’ to her forehead. For the unversed, the 2017 album is said to be mostly about her relationship with the Conversations with Friends actor.

