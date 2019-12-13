Taylor Swift commemorates her birthday with an adorable throwback photo; singer can't believe she's 30 now

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram page to share a throwback photo of herself commemorating her 30th birthday today, i.e. December 13, 2019. Check out her adorable childhood picture below.

It's hard to fathom that Taylor Swift has turned the big 3-0 today, i.e. December 13, 2019. For more than a decade, Taylor has won millions of hearts, thanks to her classic hits whose lyrics have defined our generation! Whether it be falling in love with Love Story and Lover, crying our hearts out thinking about our 'almost' lover with Teardrops on My Guitar and Fifteen or even giving a tight reply to the haters with Shake It Off and You Need To Calm Down, there's a T-Swift song for every mood!

As the singer celebrates her special day today, T-Swift took to her Instagram page to surprise her 123 million followers with an adorable throwback photo that is sure to make Swifties coo with joy. In the picture, an extremely young Swift is seen wearing a rainbow coloured long top which is paired with navy shorts and multicoloured flats. Her trademark blonde hair is intact even at such a tender age while baby Taylor Swift mesmerises us with her cuteness. Also, can we take a moment to note how the Lover singer's fashion game was on point as well?

Taylor's caption reads as, "WHO’S GONNA TELL HER SHE’S THIRTAY NOW."

Meanwhile, Taylor attended Billboard‘s Women in Music Awards where she accepted the first-ever Billboard Woman of the Decade award and gave an empowering speech. "I’m just gonna always speak up for things if I think it’s a discrepancy in the narrative of the music industry," Swift proudly stated while speaking about "Toxic Male Privilege" in the music industry.

