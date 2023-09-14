Taylor Swift concert movie will be 'massive,' says Sony CEO addressing concerns over lack of movies amid writers' strike

Amid the ongoing writers' strike, a major concern for a lot of studios and distributors is the fact that the movie business is essentially on a hiatus. This means that for a long time, now that the industry is not working, movies will not be coming out. As a result of this, the business might face a gap and also see some losses. Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Tony Vinciguerra spoke on the matter recently. Here is what he had to say about the Taylor Swift movie. Read on.

Tony Vinciguerra on the Taylor Swift concert movie

During his Q&A at the BoFA media conference, Tony talked about how the movies will not be coming in for some time. Meaning that the business will be facing a break. figures Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour could gross $200 million, calling it a “massive, unexpected rescue” for movie theaters as strikes cause a stoppage at releases, reports Deadline. Not only this, Tony also talked about the concern of not having movies on the bigger screens for a long time. On this matter, he said “The exhibitors are our friends there’s such a symbiosis between our business and the exhibitors. It is a very big concern that in… early to mid-2024 if we don’t end the strikes at some point, that there will not be a lot of films around.”

Sony has some projects at hand

“Once we do end the strikes, which will happen obviously, there’s going to be a gold rush to get actors and producers and directors back in production.” Tony also included that a handful of movies were ready and “need a little more work, and once they’re done, will be in theaters. And I think other…studios have the same situation. So there will be a moment in time, like early second, third quarter this year where there were a lot of films in theaters, we will probably have that again.”

“We have the animated Spider-Verse, live-action Spiderman, and all the characters that we are working on as well [and] trying to keep a distance between them. Scarcity sells. We are keeping that very much in mind,” he added, continuing on the projects that were in line.

