Taylor Swift Concert: Who are MUNA and Gracie Abrams, singers opening at Kansas city?

Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour has been making big waves all across the world since it began in March. The hype around the artist and her concerts has been making headlines constantly. So anyone getting a chance to open for one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now would be considered lucky.

Meet Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams, the 23-year-old daughter of renowned filmmaker J.J. Abrams, has made a name for herself in the music industry. While her last name may ring a bell due to her father's notable works like Star Trek and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Gracie has established her own musical career.

In 2020 and 2021, she released two EPs before unveiling her debut album, Good Riddance, in February of this year. Notably, Gracie Abrams joined Olivia Rodrigo as an opening act during the "Sour" tour and has also embarked on three successful independent concert tours.

Last weekend in Cincinnati, Taylor Swift extended a warm gesture to Abrams, who had to cancel her set due to bad weather previously. Swift invited Abrams on stage, where the two talented artists performed a captivating live rendition of Abrams' heartfelt track, "I miss you, I'm sorry," much to the delight of the audience.

Meet MUNA - The indie pop band taking over the world

Muna, the American Indie Pop Band consists of Katie Gavin, Josette (Jo) Maskin and Naomi McPherson. The trio, who first got to know each other in college, has been touring with Taylor Swift and opening for her in select concerts since March.

The group's first two albums About U and Saves the World came out in 2017 and 2019 respectively, but they truly started making headlines with their 2021 single Silk Chiffon, which celebrated queer love.

The band recently has been selling out all their solo shows, building a strong cult following. MUNA reportedly will be performing after Gracie Abrams and before Taylor Swift in Kansas City.

