Taylor Swift Confesses to Being a Massive Hugh Grant Fan in Response to Actor's Praise for Her London Show

Taylor Swift's concert in London for the Eras Tour was filled with celebrities. Not only did the Royal Family attend, but also famous stars like Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis were seen enjoying her music.

One notable fan, Hugh Grant, couldn't help but express his admiration for Swift and showered her with praise. In response, the popstar revealed that she is actually a huge fan of Grant as well.

What was the exchange of words between Hugh Grant and Taylor Swift?

Hugh Grant, who attended the show with his wife and an eight-year-old daughter, shared a post on X, telling the world his experience of attending a Taylor Swift concert live. Additionally, the actor hinted that he had tequila shots with Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star and Swift's boyfriend.

Grant wrote, “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”

During the surprise song segment of Saturday’s show, Swift performed a mash-up of thanK you AIMee and Mean, and later sang a duet with Hayley Williams from Paramore on Castles Crumbling.

Following Grant's words, Swift a day later took to her social handle and called herself a fan of the actor.

Sunday night was the last of three shows at Wembley Stadium. Swift will, however, return in August for another five dates to end the European leg of the tour.

Taylor Swift’s London show attracted some A-listers

Swift's concerts are known to attract a wide range of celebrities, but the London gigs have been especially star-studded, similar to the Los Angeles concerts from last year. On June 22, Liam Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, Jamie Dornan, Mila Kunis, Rachel Zegler, Tom Cruise, and Ashton Kutcher were among the other well-known faces in attendance.

Many famous individuals attended Swift's last performance at London's Wembley Stadium, including Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, the British royals, who took a sweet selfie with the singer. William turned 42 on this particular night, which also happened to be Swift's first London performance since 2018. Swift said, "London shows are off to a splendid start," celebrating the event.

The 14-time Grammy winner announced earlier this month that her historic Eras Tour would formally come to an end in December, with her final performance planned for Vancouver, Canada on December 8. At the completion of the Eras Tour, which began in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023, it would have toured five continents and performed 152 shows in all.

