Taylor Swift CONFIRMS Betty from her song is named after Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ third child

In a new chat with Country Radio, Taylor Swift confirmed that her song Betty is in fact named after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third kid. Scroll down to read what she said.
After speculations that Taylor Swift might have revealed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third child’s name in her new song, Swift is now revealing the truth about her song Betty. It all started when the superstar released her eighth studio album, folklore, on July 24. Since then, fans have been pouring over the lyrics to each track. One song in particular—Betty—had Swifties around the world speculating about the names Swift mentioned in the lyrics. In the track, the Grammy winner uses the names James, Inez and, of course, Betty. After listening to the song, many Swift fans noted that James and Inez are the names of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' two eldest daughters, James Reynolds and Inez Reynolds.

 

The 30-year-old star, who has been close pals with the Hollywood couple for years now, even had fans speculating that the name Betty could be the moniker of Lively and Reynolds' third child. The private pair had yet to share the name of their baby girl before this time. 

 

Swift did not immediately address the rumours; however, she did recently share the backstory of her hit track while introducing Betty on Country Radio. In the radio clip, captured by fans on Twitter, Swift explained that she wrote the song from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy who just lost the love of his life. "I've always loved that in music you can kind of slip into different identities, and you can sing from other people's perspectives. So that's what I did on this one," Swift told radio listeners.

 

And, addressing those name rumours, Swift confirmed, "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids." So there you have it, Swifties! Right from the lyricist herself. 

 

