Taylor Swift crawls under the stage in epic viral video from Eras Tour concert; leaves Internet in splits

Taylor Swift is having the tour of her career. Her performance night after night, and week after week is more hype. The Eras tour has become a must-watch for many. And to dazzle new fans every night, Swift has her own unique performances and routines to keep the fans entertained, but one famous transition the singer does has gone viral again and again i.e. her jumping in a hole in the stage to make her big exit. But recently fans got a glimpse of this famous dive from a different perspective. And, must say, it's hilarious!

Behind the scenes of Taylor Swift's famous jump

At her recent Los Angeles concert, Taylor Swift prepared for one of her well-known set transition dives, where she plunges into a stage hole surrounded by projected water effects. As she leaps, the sound of a splash resonates from the speakers, enhancing the illusion of her diving into the water. A user on Wednesday took to TikTok to post the now-viral video which unveils what the dive looks like from backstage. It revealed the 33-year-old emerging from the concealed area beneath the stage, likely moving into the tunnel system beneath. The caption read, "la n5 [L.A Night 5] stage dive you can see her crawl away."

Swifties who would do anything to protect the artist, also seemed fine with teasing their beloved singer. Poking fun at the video, the fans wished for more behind-the-scenes content to be released to the public. All-in-all, the Fearless singer's fans aren't going to let her live down the video anytime soon.

Taylor Swift about to become a Billionaire

Amidst her highly lucrative ongoing global tour, Taylor Swift's net worth has shot up. As per the reports from Forbes magazine, the singer's value soared up to $740 million, which is an increase of over $200 million in the last 3 months. According to a touring industry publication, Pollstar, the 22 shows of Swift's Era's tour so far have garnered over $300 million. As per the report, once the tour comes to a close in 2024, that figure will shoot up to $1.4 billion in ticket sales, merchandise, and other revenue streams.

Meanwhile, the Better Than Revenge singer is all set to release her next re-recorded album, 1989. She announced the news during her concert recently, and then on her Instagram account.

