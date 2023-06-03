Taylor Swift criticizes harmful LGBTQ+ legislation; Fans call her ‘a true mother’

Taylor Swift recently criticized legislation that is harmful to the LGBTQ+ community during her Chicago concert of The Eras Tour on Friday. The American singer-songwriter proudly commemorated June as Pride Month while supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Fans cannot stop praising their favorite idol for what she did.

Taylor Swift criticizes harmful LGBTQ+ legislation

Taylor Swift addressed the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community. The ‘Lover’ singer also highlighted the harmful legislation targeting them across the nation. The singer added that there have been many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ+ community at risk.

“It’s painful for everyone, every alley, every loved one, every person in these communities, and that’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are, This is when these important key primaries are,’” Swift explained. She not only showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community but also emphasized the importance of researching candidates to find out if they are protectors of equality before voting for them.

Her speech undoubtedly moved her fans. She emphasized the need to utilize Pride Month as a motivation for political engagement. She declared her shows as a “safe, celebratory space” for people who are living authentically and beautifully. The singer also added that she loves it when the crowds scream the lyrics to her song You Need to Calm Down.

She added, “They are loving who they want to love, they are identifying how they identify, and allies who get to support them in and celebrate them in that.” It is a song that takes an equality-first stance. Swift has created a safe and celebratory space for everyone to express their identities. She concluded her speech with, “I love you guys so much, and happy Pride Month.”

Fans react to Taylor Swift supporting LGBTQ+ community

As soon as the video of her speech during the concert surfaced online, fans showered their love upon her. One fan shared, “happy pride month @taylorswift13…i love you SO much! thank you always standing up for your lgbtqia fans and for being on the right side of history.”

Another commented, “She is amazing a true mother.” “taylor legend best artist of ALL TIME,” added a fan. Another fan was seen commenting, “she’s so queenie for saying this.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has announced the first round of international tour dates for her Eras Tour. She is excited to bring the tour to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil, adding eight new shows in these countries. She also revealed that singer Sabrina Carpenter would be joining her on all these shows.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matty Healy kisses a security guard during The 1975 concert amid dating rumors with Taylor Swift; Deets Inside