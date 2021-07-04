  1. Home
Taylor Swift cutely credited Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's daughter James for THIS in her new post

Taylor Swift while promoting her new collab Renegade, shared a new photo of herself that had a special connection to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 10:13 am
Taylor Swift gives a shoutout to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughter in new post Taylor Swift credits James Reynolds for a special reason in new post
Taylor Swift recently released her new collaboration, Renegade along with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon. While the lyrics video already received a lot of love, Swift later took to Instagram to share a photo collage which included a picture o her that was clicked by a special someone whom she credited in the post. The special person who clicked the amazing photo of Swift was none other than her close friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's 6-year-old daughter James. 

Sharing the collage on Instagram, Taylor wrote, "You wouldn't be the first renegade to need somebody. In the collage, Swift was seen wearing a white, patterned dress and holding up a colorful cloth. In the caption, Swift then tagged @grahamtlbrtfoto for collage credits and also named James Reynolds as the photographer. 

Swift is known to have a close relationship with Reynolds and Lively's kids and this isn't the first time she has given a shoutout to them. Previously, she revealed the name of Ryan and Blake's third baby in her song titled Betty from the Folklore album where she mentions the names of their kids James, Inez, 4, and 8-month-old Betty. Taylor also confirmed that she had named her friends' kids in her song when she said, "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids... and I hope you like it!", via People. 

Check out Taylor Swift's post crediting James Reynold Here

As for James' connection with Swift, who can forget her adorable voiceover cameo in Swift's song Gorgeous on 2017's album titled Reputation. Looking at Taylor and James' cutesy connection, fans are now hoping to see Reynolds and Lively's kids make an appearance in a Taylor Swift music video soon.

