Taylor Swift dazzles in sequined set at Brit Awards 2021, celebrates win with Haim as they toast together

Taylor Swift had a big night at the recently concluded Brit Awards 2021 as she became the first female artist to be honoured with the Global Icon recognition. The Brit Awards was a spectacular evening as it was one of the first in-person events that took place this year in London and saw around 4000 people in attendance. For the big night, Taylor dazzled in a co-ord sequined strappy top and skirt.

The singer-songwriter looked all things dazzling as she took to Instagram to give us a closer look at the intricate details of her stunning outfit. Taylor let her tresses down and rocked a bold red lip. Sharing two photos, Taylor captioned it, "Spinning in my highest heels, luv #BRITs."

Apart from slaying the red carpet and winning big, Taylor also celebrated her win in a post award party with the girl band Haim. The band of Haim sisters, who had collaborated with Taylor, also won their first Brit Award as they picked up the Best International Group. The win definitely called for a celebration and the girls raised a toast to music.

Taylor dropped a photo from the post award celebrations. In the photo, the women can be seen raising a toast as Taylor also features her Brit Award. "We meet up every Tuesday night for dinner and a glass of wine," she captioned the photo. Check it out:

