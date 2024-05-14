Taylor Swift Debuts Female Rage: The Musical For Eras Tour Europe Shows After Inducting Songs From TTPD

Taylor Swift has updated the name of her Eras concert show. And for the same, the songstress wants to ensure she has all the rights to the name. The pop star recently filed a trademark request based on some words she had emphasized during her performance in France, Female Rage: The Musical.

Taylor Swift files trademark for the newly coined name for her Eras Tour

As per the documents obtained by TMZ, Taylor Swift’s company, TAS Rights Management, submitted to copyright the phrase. This proactive move could deter unauthorized use since some fans have already started using Female Rage: The Musical on their merchandise, thus eliciting Taylor’s defensive reaction. These items, which bear her picture and phrases, have started appearing on online platforms such as Etsy.

According to Taylor's social media post, this name encompasses everything that her current addition to the tour called Tortured Poets Department is about. She wrote, "This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical. To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you - but mostly for the fans in Paris."

She added, “I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!”

Taylor Swift makes dynamic changes to her Tortured Poets Eras tour

Based on significant modifications made for the Europe leg of the Eras tour, including a redesigned opening act, multiple wardrobe changes, and lineup alterations, among others, it is clear that Taylor intends to make every performance dynamic. Especially now that it has a new name - Female Rage: The Musical.

Specifically, seven songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, were featured here breaking records at the same time. Therefore, there are signs Taylor plans new elements for her shows as her international tour goes up until 2024.

Whether Female Rage: The Musical will remain just an expression or evolve into something more substantial remains unknown. However, Taylor Swift is notorious for surprising fans, so Swifties should brace themselves nonetheless.

