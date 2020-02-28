Taylor Swift did not spare Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr in 'The Man' video? Deets Inside

Taylor Swift made a reference to several men in her new music video, The Man. Swifties believe that Robert Downey Jr was among them as well.

Taylor Swift dropped a savage video of her song The Man. The video saw Taylor transform into a man and shed light on a few of the most uncomfortable situations. Through the video, she called out several celebrities. The most obvious one was kept for the last: Scooter Braun. But other stars that were called out seemed like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kanye and more. However, it seems like Taylor might have included a little dig at Robert Downey Jr as well.

A few fans took to social media to point out that the 27-year-old singer might have taken a jibe at the Iron Man star, The Independent reports. Fans point out at the establishing scene, which many have also associated with Leonardo DiCaprio from The Wolf of Wall Street, and suggested that the man in the shot being represented could be RDJ. The man in the video spreads his arms and sports a look similar to that of Tony Stark from Iron Man.

Now, you would wonder, what does Taylor have against Downey Jr? Let us remind you that Downey called out Taylor when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few weeks ago to promote Dolittle. He stated a fact about female spiders where he explained that 75 percent of female spiders the male spiders after they've done mating. “This is also seen with another species – the Taylorus Swiftus. No no, she’s actually not cruel; she just writes a song about you. She’s a sweet species," he said.

Interestingly, RDJ has worked with one of Taylor's ex aka Tom Hiddleston on a few Marvel movies, including The Avengers. What do you think about the theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

