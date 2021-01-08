  1. Home
Taylor Swift DISSING ex BFF Karlie Kloss for working with Scooter Braun through new track It’s Time to Go?

Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift is throwing shade on Karlie Kloss for working with Scooter Braun through her newly dropped song It’s Time to Go.
Pop icon Taylor Swift recently released not one, but two new songs from her album Evermore. One being her latest track It’s Time to Go and second being Right Where You Left Me, the first one is about knowing when it is time to let people go from your life. As soon as the song released, fans starting looking at clues on who Taylor could be talking about in the song. Now, fans are convinced that a set of lyrics fro the songs hints that the track could be about her inconsistent relationship with supermodel Karlie Kloss. 

 

“When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed,” Taylor sings. “Not a twin from your dreams, she’s a crook who was caught,” the song goes on. Some fans are saying that the song references Karlie’s choice to work with Scooter Braun who allegedly scammed Taylor out of her masters recordings by selling them without her permission.

 

 

If you didn’t know, on November 16, it was reported that Scooter sold the masters for Taylor‘s first six albums to Shamrock Capital Content Fund and the deal was worth more than USD 300 million. You might remember that Scooter‘s Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired Taylor‘s former record label Big Machine Label Group last year for an estimated USD 300 million. In November, he essentially made a full return on his investment while still owning the entire label. 

 

