Taylor Swift donates USD 30,696 to help ‘a young Black 18 year old with a dream’ go to college

Singer Taylor Swift just made 18-year-old Vitoria Mario’s dream come true by donating over USD 30000 to her GoFundMe account, where she was raising funds for college. While making the substantial donation, Taylor left a touching note alongside. Scroll down to read what she said.

Recently, 18-year-old Vitoria Mario made news for raising nearly half the funds to cover her university tuition. That was until Taylor Swift came across the London student’s fundraising page and donated the remaining amount she needed — which was about USD 30,696. The country singer wrote a message alongside, saying: “Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality,” the singer, 30, wrote on Mario’s GoFundMe, which had an initial goal of 40,000 pounds (around USD 52,547). “I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor,” she added.

Mario, who describes herself as “a young Black 18 year old with a dream,” shared that she received an offer to study mathematics at England’s University of Warwick. She found herself “in a position of uncertainty,” however, after learning that she was not eligible for loans or grants.

“I have lived in the UK for 4 years now, after migrating from Portugal to live with family in Tottenham,” she wrote in the GoFundMe description. “The socio-economic barriers of not being eligible for maintenance loans/grants is due not only to not having ‘Home’ status, but also because my family are low income, and unable to help me self-fund through university.”

“Sadly, my father has passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal,” the description continued. “Moving away from her was a challenge but it was a sacrifice worth being made, in my family’s eyes. ‘If you can get a university education in the UK, you will be set apart for life.’”

Speaking to local news outlet MyLondon on Wednesday, prior to Swift’s donation, Mario said the support she had received so far was “unexpected.” She said that she planned to pay the generosity forward, hoping to one day form a charity. "My goal is to create a charity that helps people like me,” Mario said. “I've achieved more than some people who are English but I haven't been able to access the same privileges.”

