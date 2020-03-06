Taylor Swift donates a WHOPPING sum to support the Tennessee tornado relief; Details Inside

Taylor Swift has donated a huge sum of money to support those affected by the tornadoes in Nashville. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift is using her status and popularity to help an important cause following the damage done by the recent tornadoes in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer donated USD 1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support those affected by the tornadoes, E! Online reported. On March 5, Taylor took to Instagram Stories and expressed her support for all the people that have been directly affected by the calamity. She even encouraged her 127 million followers to make their contribution to the cause.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me. I've made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. If you'd like to do the same, swipe up,” she posted. Violent tornadoes hit the middle of Tennessee in the early morning hours of March 3 as 24 people lost their lives. According to a report by NBC News, this was the second-deadliest tornado event in state history.

In addition to Taylor, many other country music artists have expressed their support for the victims, including singer Chris Young who announced that he would be donating USD 50,000 to relief efforts. This is not the first time The Man singer has donated money toward the relief effort. The songstress donated USD 1 million to Louisiana flood relief in 2016.

Just last year, Taylor ended up winning hearts after she donated money to support one of her fan’s college tuition fund. Her fan, Ayesha Khurram, got the surprise of a lifetime when she received USD 5,000 from her favourite pop star after she took to social media and posted about struggling with paying for tuition.

