Taylor Swift Dons Multi-Colored Corset Dress As She Steps Out For Dinner In New York City; See Here

Taylor Swift donned a colorful corset dress while stepping out for a dinner in New York City. Following her Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis, the pop icon stopped in New York to catch up with her friends over a dinner on Saturday evening. As Swift stepped down from her car, she looked vibrant in a multi-colored corset outfit stitched in velvet. The dress also had some flowy details.

The dress was designed by Vivianne Westwood and was predominantly comprised of hints of red, blue, and yellow. Swift also accessorized her outfit with a gold chain and a heavy pendant, alongside minimalistic earrings and light make-up with bold red lips. She threw her hair back in a bun, with some curls let out.

The Grammy-winning singer went on to opt for red velvet heels and black bag, accessorized with a silver bracelet. As for her dinner with her friends, the actress-filmmaker, Zoe Kravitz, joined Swift. Additionally, Jerrod Carmichael too joined the singer for her dinner at a restaurant in NYC.

Kravitz and Swift have been friends for quite some time. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the musician revealed that she and the Big Little Lies actress came close during the pandemic, as they spent a lot of time together during the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Romance Inspires Lifetime's Festive Rom-com Christmas In The Spotlight

Meanwhile, The Tortured Poets Department artist and Carmichael were seen chatting at various events and outside the restaurants. They were also spotted together at various sports events, including at the MLB American League event and at the Kansas City Chiefs game, where the Blank Space singer made an appearance to show support for her boyfriend.

Advertisement

After performing at the Indianapolis Stadium, the pop icon directly flew to Kansas to watch Travis Kelce play and cheer for him.

Swift stepped out for dinner with her friends just hours after the Grammy nominations list was out. The musician received six nominations at the ceremony and created history by being the only artist to receive the Best Album of the Year nomination for the seventh time.

The singer has been nominated for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, with Fortnight being nominated for the most categories from the lot.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Makes History At Grammy With Seventh Best Album Of The Year Nomination; Read Details Inside