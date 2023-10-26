Taylor Swift drops hints from her upcoming vault songs from her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) two days before release; DEETS inside

Taylor Swift, the legendary artist, has had an extremely busy and eventful year. From her one-of-a-kind Eras Tour to her very publicized romance with NFL player Travis Kepce, she was in the news for one or another reason. Now Taylor Swift is gearing up for her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Swift has officially started the countdown and has now dropped a hint from one of the vault tracks on Instagram two days prior to its release.

ALSO READ: ‘It's almost like you're releasing…’: When Taylor Swift revealed how she felt about first pop album 1989

Taylor Swift drops hints at 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks lyrics

Taylor Swift is breaking back the polaroids and blue aesthetics as she is ready to take us back to 2014 and bring the 1989 Era, and we can’t wait to shake it off because Swift never goes out of style.

As we prepare for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swift has started the countdown and dropped hints for one of her next smashing songs from the vault. Taking to Instagram, she shared a snap of what appears to be a vault track lyric that was written on a white piece of paper with a blue glitter pen and black pen. The lyric read, “Aquamarine moonlighting swimming pool, what if all I need is you?"

Earlier, when the album first came out in 2014, Swift also teased fans with lyrics from the songs prior to their release. Similarly, the Blank Space singer’s Instagram story comes two days prior to the album's release.

Taylor Swift’s fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift is getting all ready to paint the globe blue and bring everyone back to their 1989 era. The album is set to release tomorrow, October 27, 2023, after it was sold to someone despite wanting to own her music back. The standard version includes all the songs from the original album and five new songs from the vault.

From the vault, the song titles are as follows: Is It Over Now?; Say Don’t Go; Now That We Don’t Talk; Suburban Legends; and “Slut!"

This re-recording is part of Taylor Swift's goal to reclaim custody of her master recordings after a series of legal battles and ownership changes affecting her early catalog. It's a way for her to keep creative control while still giving her fans a new spin on old favorites.

ALSO READ: 'And call a newspaper...': When Taylor Swift revealed why she didn't want to date; said 'if you give people...'