Taylor Swift DROPS orchestral version of ‘The Lakes’ on her album Folklore’s one year anniversary

Taylor Swift’s album Folklore has turned one year old! The singer and songwriter, 31, took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her breathtaking album and also dropped an orchestral version of the bonus track ‘The Lakes’ to honour the occasion. Sending love to her fans via her Instagram post, Swift said that she remembers how her fans were there beside her to make the album one of her most successful ones. She posted the “original version” of ‘The Lakes’ as a thank you gift for her fans.

"To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of The Lakes," Swift wrote, adding nuances from her album’s theme. Speaking of how the album is in itself, a fantasy ride, Swift said, "It's been one year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall tall trees and salt air. Where you're allowed to wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost every day & no one will side eye you cause no one is around," she continued.

Later, she added that the album speaks on behalf of everyone who dreams of an “imaginary cabin” and “stories” that our mind makes up to “pass the time.”

Check out her Instagram post: