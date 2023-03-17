Taylor Swift drops rehearsal photos of her Eras tour, calls it ‘my Eras era’; DETAILS inside

Taylor Swift is all ready to kick-start her The Eras Tour as she shares the rehearsal snaps

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Mar 17, 2023
Just one day ahead of her The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift shared several first photo dumps of her rehearsals on Instagram. The 33-year-old singer looked all prepared to kick start her The Eras Tour as she has been practicing in Arizona for all week. Continue to read below to know more.      

Taylor Swift’s rehearsal snaps

In the rehearsal snaps shared on Instagram, Taylor Swift can be seen practicing on stage wearing a black crop top and grayish colored trousers. For her practice, the 33-year-old singer decided to keep her blonde locks open with bangs. She opted for a natural tone make-up look along with emphasizing her lips in bold red color. Swift captioned her post ‘In my Eras era’.

In the last photo of Taylor Swift’s Instagram photo dump is a picture of her nails that are painted in the same colors as all her studio albums.

Swift has been rehearsing at the State Farm Stadium for the last week or so. Her fans have been hanging outside the stadium to catch a glimpse of her practice. The witnesses have confirmed that the ‘Shake it off’ singer has several hits in the upcoming setlist.

Earlier today on her Instagram story, Taylor Swift also shared that she will drop four of her previously unreleased songs ahead of her tour. This certainly got the fans more excited for the upcoming tour as they anticipate which songs the singer is going to release.     

The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is all set to kick off from March 17 2023 with the back-to-back shows from Glendale, Arizona. The Glendale has also been temporarily renamed as the Swift City to honour the singer’s arrival. The Eras tour will wrap up Los Angeles in August with international concert dates to be announced later.   

Is Taylor Swift in a relationship?
We've compiled all the times the longtime couple has talked about each other in the press, documentaries and beyond. Taylor Swift has been dating Joe Alwyn since 2016, and while they've been together for six years, the couple has remained private about everything surrounding their relationship.
What is Taylor Swift's real name?
Taylor Alison Swift is a singer-songwriter born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania.
What is Taylor Swift's most successful album?
'1989' has been released in 2014 and it proves to be the best-selling music album by Swift. The album has sold over 14,332,116 copies worldwide and ranked no. 1 in all the top charts of that year.
