Taylor Swift drops rehearsal photos of her Eras tour, calls it ‘my Eras era’; DETAILS inside

Just one day ahead of her The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift shared several first photo dumps of her rehearsals on Instagram. The 33-year-old singer looked all prepared to kick start her The Eras Tour as she has been practicing in Arizona for all week. Continue to read below to know more.

Taylor Swift’s rehearsal snaps

In the rehearsal snaps shared on Instagram, Taylor Swift can be seen practicing on stage wearing a black crop top and grayish colored trousers. For her practice, the 33-year-old singer decided to keep her blonde locks open with bangs. She opted for a natural tone make-up look along with emphasizing her lips in bold red color. Swift captioned her post ‘In my Eras era’.

In the last photo of Taylor Swift’s Instagram photo dump is a picture of her nails that are painted in the same colors as all her studio albums.

Swift has been rehearsing at the State Farm Stadium for the last week or so. Her fans have been hanging outside the stadium to catch a glimpse of her practice. The witnesses have confirmed that the ‘Shake it off’ singer has several hits in the upcoming setlist.

Earlier today on her Instagram story, Taylor Swift also shared that she will drop four of her previously unreleased songs ahead of her tour. This certainly got the fans more excited for the upcoming tour as they anticipate which songs the singer is going to release.

The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is all set to kick off from March 17 2023 with the back-to-back shows from Glendale, Arizona. The Glendale has also been temporarily renamed as the Swift City to honour the singer’s arrival. The Eras tour will wrap up Los Angeles in August with international concert dates to be announced later.

