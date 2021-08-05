Taylor Swift drops a teaser of Red album; REVEALS Phoebe Bridgers and other collabs in word puzzles

Taylor Swift is all set to drop her second re-recorded album, Red later this year and the singer is already teasing her fans about all the exciting collaborations it will offer. While it was earlier reported that Swift and Ed Sheeran will be working on a track together, according to the singer's recently dropped cryptic album teaser, it seems Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton will also be collaborating with the singer.

In her recent post, Swift dropped a special vault video which contained a hidden message with word puzzles that fans soon figured out were names of artists who will be collaborating with Swift on the upcoming album. Fans decoded that among the jumbled words, names of Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Also, other jumbled words showed her song titles such as Ronan, Better Man and also revealed one of the most anticipated songs from the album, the ten-minute long number, which will be All Too Well. It was confirmed by Swift during the announcement of Red re-recorded album that she will be putting in a whole ten-minute long track in it.

Check out Taylor Swift's Red teaser here:

The singer also promised to release 30 previously unreleased tracks with Taylor's version album. While describing her 2012 album Red, Swift called it "a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end." She further revealed the reason she was re-recording it saying, "Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I'll be releasing is my version of Red."

It was recently announced by Swift's team that the singer will not be sending her re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor's Version) for Grammy Awards this year.

