Taylor Swift enjoys dinner with close friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively after split with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift spent some time together with her close friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively after performing The Eras Tour concert three nights in a row in Tampa, Florida recently.

As per Page Six, the Antihero hitmaker was seen along with Reynolds and Lively as they headed out to Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan, on Wednesday to enjoy dinner together. This is Taylor’s third public spotting ever since her reported split from Joe Alwyn made headlines.

Taylor Swift looked stunning as always as she was reportedly seen donning an off-shoulder green top with a brown bag. She styled her hair in a low bun and accessorized her look with a gold necklace and a pair of hoop earrings.

The Grammy-award-winning singer was seen getting inside a car with Blake Lively, 35, and Ryan Reynolds, 46.

Just last week, Taylor was reportedly seen stepping out of an SUV in NYC for a quick bite at an eatery at SoHo. The Antihero singer was seen dressed in a short-sleeved brown tee-shirt and denim pants. She styled it with a pair of black boots. Her hair was tied back in a low bun and she sported her signature red lipstick. The newly-single pop icon seemed to be in good spirits as the cameras clicked her from a distance.

Before that, she was seen walking out of a restaurant with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiance Margaret Qualley.

Did Taylor Swift address her breakup with Joe Alwyn at her Tampa concert?

Fans believe that Taylor might have alluded to her breakup with Joe Alwyn during her performance in Tampa, Florida recently. The pop titan reportedly told the crowd, “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?”

The singer also reportedly downplayed the significance of her 2019 sing Lover which was originally said to be about Joe Alwyn. Before she sang the song, Swift reportedly said, “The song we are going to play next, it's just a love song, you know?”

