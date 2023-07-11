Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Fans throw bracelets at singer as she leaves; troubling trend persists

During a recent stop on her Eras tour, Taylor Swift found herself in a startling situation as fans threw bracelets at her while she walked through a gangway accompanied by her security staff. A video posted on TikTok captured the moment, showing Taylor cowering in response to the objects being hurled towards her. Watch the video captured by a fan here

Fans cross the line with Taylor Swift

In a video shared on TikTok, fans can be seen shouting to Taylor from above as she walks with her security team. Unfortunately, some individuals took it upon themselves to throw objects, reportedly bracelets, at the 33-year-old singer. Taylor's security staff worked diligently to catch or deflect the objects, while fans cheered and expressed their excitement.

Outrage and frustration expressed by Taylor Swift fans

The video sparked a wave of anger among Swifties on Twitter, with many expressing their disappointment and frustration over the treatment of Taylor and other performers at concerts. Social media users voiced their concerns, urging fans to stop throwing objects and questioning the mentality behind such actions. The incident reignited the ongoing conversation about the importance of respect and consideration towards artists.

The consequences of such behavior by Taylor Swift fans

Fans throwing objects not only pose a safety risk but also have the potential to significantly impact artists' willingness to continue touring. As incidents like the recent trend of throwing objects persist, there are growing concerns that artists may be discouraged from performing live shows due to the potential harm and disrespect they face.

Previous incidents of fans throwing objects at the artist

Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max, Pink, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lil Nas X are among the artists who have recently faced the disturbing trend of fans throwing objects during their concerts. Bebe Rexha required stitches after being hit by a phone, Ava Max was slapped in the face, Pink had ashes thrown at her, Kelsea Ballerini was struck by a bracelet, and Lil Nas X was hit by a sexual object. These incidents highlight the need for concertgoers to show respect and considerate behavior towards artists, ensuring their safety and well-being during performances.

