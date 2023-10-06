Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie: Here's why AMC is adding additional showtimes for the film; Report

Earlier in September, Taylor Swift announced the Eras Tour movie and the territories where the movie will be launched, along with the release date. But now, a new report comes out that these numbers and screens might just not be enough for the moviegoers. Variety reports on the AMC theatres taking up the decision of increasing the showtimes so as to fulfill the demand that surrounds the movie. Here is what the entire report says about it.

AMC on adding more showtimes ahead of time

What is more interesting to note about this report is that it suggests that the Eras Tour movie has already surpassed USD 100 million in advance ticket sales. Ahead of its release, it has become clear that her fans are eager to watch Taylor on the big screens. So, scheduled to open in theaters on October 13, 2023, coinciding with Swift's lucky number, the Eras Tour film will be screened in a staggering 8,500 cinemas across 100 countries.

This global reach underscores the universal appeal of Taylor Swift's music and live performances. As the report says, the surge in advance ticket sales has caught the attention of industry experts, who now believe that the film could achieve a domestic opening weekend gross of over USD 100 million in North America alone.

This would be a groundbreaking achievement for a concert film, putting it in league with some of the biggest box-office hits of the year. And so, in order to accomodate soaring demand for the movie, the AMC Theatres has announced that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will now feature at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at all of its theater locations in the United States.

On the other hand, the group is also actively working to secure agreements with additional cinema operators worldwide to ensure that fans around the globe have the opportunity to enjoy this extraordinary cinematic event. It will be interesting to see what the final verdict on the movie is going to be. We will be sure to update this section with relevant updates as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

