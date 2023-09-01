Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie to avoid clash with one of USD 661 million horror franchise movie; Jason Blum announces new dates

Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour movie is causing quite a stir even before its release. On August 31, Jason Blum, an Academy Award-nominated film producer, surprised horror fans by announcing a new release date for The Exorcist: Believer thanks to Swift's film. Dive into the article for the full scoop.

Jason Blum announced new release dates for exorcist

Blum took to X (formerly Twitter) to tweet, “Look what you made me do,” he tweeted. “The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23, #TaylorWins.” Originally, The Exorcist: Believer was scheduled to be released on October 13, which is the same date Swift chose for her Eras Tour concert film.

The Exorcist: Believer will be the sixth installment in The Exorcist series and a direct sequel to the original 1973 Exorcist film. The cast includes Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Ellen Burstyn, and more. Given the overwhelming demand for Eras Tour tickets, with fans even crashing the AMC app, Blum's decision to change the release date makes sense.

Taylor Swift announced the release of her documentary Taylor Wins

Swift recently announced that a concert film of her highly successful Eras Tour would be shown in AMC theaters across North America. She shared an 80-second trailer and expressed her excitement about the project, describing the tour as the most meaningful experience of her life. Swift's partnership with AMC follows Travis Scott's collaboration with the theater chain to premiere his Circus Maximus film in support of his Billboard 200-topping Utopia album.

So for those who couldn't get tickets for Taylor Swift's Big Eras Tour (or for those who want to see it again), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie is coming to AMC and other theaters starting on October 13. It will be shown in every AMC theater in the United States with at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Ticket prices will remind her fans of something special: All tickets for adults will cost $19.89 plus tax, and tickets for kids and seniors will be $13.13 plus tax for most showtimes, except for special premium large screens. (If you want to watch it in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, or other premium large formats, there will be an extra fee, which depends on the format and theater.)