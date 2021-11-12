Taylor Swift excitedly chest bumps Jonathan Majors in new Saturday Night Live promo; Watch

Taylor Swift and Jonathan Majors are gearing up for the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. In a promotional video released on Thursday, The Harder They Fall actor and the Red singer took to chest-bumping each other out of excitement and that's a sight fans shouldn't miss out on!

The two were joined by SNL cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang who brought in some fun elements in the announcement video. The quartet tried some hilarious antics to announce their special night, one of which was each member delivered one word at a time, and Taylor seemed to have been the champion at it! With flawless timing, Swift, Majors, Bryant and Yang announced Jonathan Major's highly-anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting gig with musical guest Taylor Swift.

At the end of the video, Yang exclaimed, "nailed it," and Majors and Swift chest-bumped each other to celebrate the success. “And it only took 27 takes, baby!” Bryant jokingly added, while confirming that Yang and she would also sing their own unreleased songs, just like Swift. “I’ll also be doing music,” Swift chimed in, sheepishly. “If there’s time, after theirs," she hilariously added. Confused, Majors asked Yang and Bryant to check with the producers if they have indeed been included in the musical lineup. “Guys, do you want to check with the producers?” he said.

Take a look at the video:

Yes, there will be music!

Jonathan Majors hosts with musical guest Taylor Swift THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/HpgqNjeYtf — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2021

In other news, Taylor has released her re-recorded version of Red, the album that was originally released in 2012 with hits including 'Red,' 'I Knew You Were Trouble,' and '22'.

