Taylor Swift exits NYC recording studio with Phoebe Bridgers, Zoë Kravitz and Margaret Qualley

Taylor Swift was yet again spotted in New York City. The singer is often seen spending time in the Big Apple in between her Eras Tour stops. Earlier today, Taylor was spotted by the paparazzi as she exited the Electric Lady Recording Studio. However, she was not alone! Taylor was accompanied by Zoe Kravitz, Phoebe Bridgers, and Margaret Qualley.

Taylor Swift spotted with Phoebe Bridgers, Zoe Kravitz, and Margaret Qualley

In the video shared on social media, Taylor can be seen dressed in an all-white attire for the day. She wore a white bustier top with a matching white midi skirt. For footwear, she opted for a pair of strapped tan sandals. The singer wore her hair down and completed her look with her signature red lipstick. The crowds consisting of fans cheered and hooted as she walked outside the recording studio and headed towards her car.

Zoe, Phoebe, and Margaret followed suit.

Taylor Swift Instagram post

It will be interesting to know if Taylor is yet again collaborating with Phoebe Bridgers and Zoe Kravitz. While Zoe, who is a close friend of Taylor, has writing credits for Karma and Lavender Haze from the album Midnights, Phoebe and Taylor collaborated on the song called Nothing New – which is a vault track on Red (Taylor’s Version). Phoebe also opened Taylor’s Eras Tour show in Nashville on May 5, along with the singer’s rumored BF Matty Healy.

While some fans speculated that TayTay is working on her 11th studio album, others opined that she is now working on Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Yet others noted that she did not come out of the studio with Matty like the past couple of times.

Taylor Swift announces Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)

While it is not yet confirmed if a brand-new TS album is on the way, Taylor did surprise her fans with a deluxe edition of her last album Midnights. This edition will feature Ice Spice and Taylor together on a new version of Karma. Moreover, Lana Del Rey will also lend more vocals for Snow on the Beach – a track from the original album itself. To add to that, Taylor revealed that the digital copy of the new edition will have a new song called Hits Different, while the physical edition will have a song from the vault called ‘I’m Losing You”.

