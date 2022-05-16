Taylor Swift extends support for boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Hulu series: Can confirm its phenomenal

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has extended her support for boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn on his Tv debut series Conversation with Friends. When the Tv series dropped on Hulu and BBC Three on the night of May 15, Taylor shared a Time magazine review of the new series and wrote, 'can confirm its phenomenal.' Taylor Swift has been dating Joe Alwyn since 2016.

Though Alwyn did not share his girlfriend's post, he has also taken to his social media handle to promote the series. While Taylor and Joe have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the Shake It Off singer has shown support for her boyfriend before too. In February, Taylor had liked a post that Joe shared about being cast in Conversations With Friends. They have rarely spoken about their love lives in public.

"I think people can do what they want and makes them happy... I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship," Joe had said at a panel for Conversations With Friends in February. Earlier, talking about his relationship with Taylor, Alwyn had shared with Elle, "It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else." He added, "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don't give it, something will be taken."

For those unversed, Joe plays the role of Nick in the series, alongside Jemima Kirke who plays the role of his wife Melissa. In the story, Nick and Melissa become involved with a pair of students who were previously in a relationship. The story was adapted for TV after the success of Sally Rooney’s 2017 novel.

