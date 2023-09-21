Taylor Swift flaunts Travis Kelce's birthstone pendant amid brewing romance rumors

As speculations about a budding romance between pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce continue to captivate the media and fans alike, Swift recently made a fashion statement that's adding fuel to the dating rumor fire. On September 8, 2023, Taylor Swift stepped out in New York City adorned with a captivating teardrop-shaped pendant featuring an opal—a choice that intriguingly aligns with Travis Kelce's birthstone.

Taylor Swift's opal pendant is a romantic gesture or a stylish accessory

Swift donned Foundrae's Forever & Always a pair pendant, a piece valued at USD 1,150. Interestingly, this pendant shares its name with one of Swift's famous songs, "Fearless." According to Foundrae's website, this pendant symbolizes love, stating, "Each pair comes at a time in our lives when something just feels right. These pairs of pears, we absorb them, fuse them into our own hearts, and our heart grows as a result." It further emphasizes the idea of lasting connections, stating, "It's those pairs we choose to keep; friends, lovers, family, chosen family, a part of our heart forever. Forever and always, perpetually, and unceasingly bound."

Fans reactions

Swift's choice of charm didn't go unnoticed by her devoted fans. On Instagram, taylorswiftstyled's post showcasing Swift's opal pendant garnered attention. One fan pointed out the astrological connection, stating, "Kelce is a Libra, and opal is our birthstone." Another fan humorously commented, "I've put my makeup on and I'm listening," in response to the ongoing dating rumors. Another fan chimed in, stating, "Even though I believe the Kelce's started the dating rumor to promote their documentary… opal is October birthstone and Travis was born in October."

The Travis Kelce dating rumors

The rumor mill went into overdrive earlier this month when The Messenger reported that Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, had been "quietly hanging out" with Taylor Swift for several weeks. While neither party's representatives have officially commented on the rumors, it hasn't stopped various figures, including NFL announcers, Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, and even Travis's brother, Jason, from weighing in on the discourse.

Jason Kelce, in particular, shared some insights during an episode of "Thursday Night Football," acknowledging the fascination with Travis's love life since his 2016 dating show, "Catching Kelce." He stated, "I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun … We'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

Adding another layer to the story, Travis Kelce disclosed on the "New Heights" podcast that in July, he tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to give Swift his phone number in a unique manner—by offering a beaded friendship bracelet during one of her Eras Tour shows.

