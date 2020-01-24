Taylor Swift gets brutally honest about battling with an eating disorder; says it affected her stamina on tour

Taylor Swift lets her guard down in her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana about how she battled with an eating disorder and how it affected her stamina while on tour. Read below to know more about what she had to share on the same.

"It would trigger me to just stave a little bit - just stop eating," Taylor Swift admits in her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana while talking about how she would feel fat or how someone would say she looks pregnant in photos. The Lana Wilson directorial premiered at the Sundance Film Festival recently and in an interview with Variety, T-Swift got brutally honest about her struggles with an eating disorder. Taylor revealed that she didn't know if she would have been comfortable addressing body image and how unhealthy it's been for her in regards to her relationship with food over the years.

However, Lana was able to tell her story in a way that makes sense and is articulate. "My relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad," Taylor shared with Variety. When Swift was 18 years of age, it was the first time she was on the cover of a magazine with the headline, 'Pregnant at 18?' The reason for this headline was because the singer had worn something that did not make her lower stomach look fat.

Hence, the now 30-year-old singer saw it as punishment. In contrast, when she walked into a photoshoot and would be in the dressing room with someone saying 'Oh, wow, this is so amazing that you can fit into the sample sizes. Usually, we have to make alterations to the dresses, but we can take them right off the runway and put them on you!,' the You Need To Calm Down singer saw it as a pat on the head. "You register that enough times, and you just start to accommodate everything towards praise and punishment, including your own body," Taylor shared.

Furthermore, Swift spoke candidly about how her state of mind would be during her world tours. "I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it. Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (enervated)," the singer stated in the documentary.

For now, Taylor is slowly and steadily overcoming her struggles and is coming to terms with the fact that she's a size 6 instead of a size double-zero.

What do you have to say about Taylor Swift's revelation? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Miss Americana hits Netflix on January 31, 2020.

