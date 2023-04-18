Taylor Swift gets spotted in New York City yet again amid breakup reports with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift was captured by the paparazzi on the streets of New York City yet again. The Grammy-award-winning singer is currently busy with her ongoing Eras Tour that has been dominating social media feeds and headlines alike. Recently, she wrapped up her tour in Tampa, Florida, where she played three nights in a row from April 13 to April 15. And now, it looks like Miss Swift is taking a break as she spends some time in NYC, amid her much-talked-about breakup with Joe Alwyn. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift gets spotted in New York City

According to TMZ, Taylor, 33, was reportedly seen stepping out of an SUV in NYC for a quick bite at an eatery at SoHo. The Antihero singer was seen dressed in a short-sleeved brown tee-shirt and denim pants. She styled it with a pair of black boots. Her hair was tied back in a low bun and she sported her signature red lipstick. The newly-single pop icon seemed to be in good spirits as the cameras clicked her from a distance.

This is the second time Taylor Swift was spotted in the Big Apple. Last week she was seen walking out of a restaurant with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiance Margaret Qualley. Taylor was seen donning a wide-necked black top with embroidered jeans and black heels. She also carried a glittering handbag back then.

Did Taylor Swift address her breakup with Joe Alwyn at her Tampa concert?

Fans believe that Taylor might have alluded to her breakup with Joe Alwyn during her performance in Tampa, Florida recently. The pop titan reportedly told the crowd, “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?”

The singer also reportedly downplayed the significance of her 2019 sing Lover which was originally said to be about Joe Alwyn. Before she sang the song, Swift reportedly said, “The song we are going to play next, it's just a love song, you know?”

