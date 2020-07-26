Taylor Swift gifted her famous cardigan from Folklore to Vanessa & Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant

Since releasing her new album Folklore, Taylor Swift has been gifting the cardigans from her new music to her famous friends. Swift recently sent one to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia, see her reaction below!

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant is all praises for Taylor Swift‘s new album---Folklore! And to return the favour, Taylor Swift, 30, sent a cardigan (from one of the songs in the album) to the 17-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant. “Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan,” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of Natalia holding up the cardigan from Taylor. Natalia also took to her Instagram Stories to share a pic of the cardigan along with writing, “Thank you SO much @taylorswift…I am OBSESSED with folklore!!!”

If you didn’t know, Cardigan was the first single Taylor released off of her new album. Along with releasing folklore, Taylor has been sending the now-famous cardigans to many of her famous friends. Fans can also purchase the popular cardigan from the singer’s website.

Recently, Taylor Swift opened up about the Easter eggs featured in her new album Folklore and how three of the songs are connected. The singer revealed via an Instagram Live chat that she focused on storytelling for her eighth studio album, which is part of a completely new genre for her. Taylor made some interesting revelations and shared details while chatting with fans on the live chat of her Cardigan video premiere on YouTube.

“One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos. I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who,” Taylor said. “For example, there’s a collection of 3 songs I refer to as The Teenage Love Triangle. These 3 songs explore a love triangle from all 3 people’s perspectives at different times in their lives,” she added.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's music video style evolution: From Love Story's princess gown to Cardigan's boho dress

Share your comment ×