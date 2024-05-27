Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Speech In Portugal

Taylor Swift, 34, showed her excitement to fans at the second show of her Eras Tour in Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday, May 25. She expressed how much she enjoyed performing there, calling it "an absolute dream" to be among the Portuguese audience.

In a video from the concert posted on X, Swift stated that they were currently in the Red era of her show. She mentioned that she had previously released albums such as Fearless, Speak Now, and Red and had gone on tour to promote them.

Swift's amazing tour memories

Taylor remembered having a great time on those tours and regretted not being able to bring every tour to Lisbon so that the crowd could see them perform. Swift gave a detailed explanation of the Eras Tour's concept, saying that it was her attempt to bring together all of her best memories from previous tours into a single performance.

As the audience applauded, she said that she thought this strategy allowed everyone to share in those memories, which she believed was the reason for her great enjoyment on this tour.

The singer went on to say that it was the largest crowd she had ever seen. She acknowledged that there had been times during the performance when she was so enthralled with the excitement of the crowd that she forgot what to say or where to go next. She conveyed her happiness at the encounter.

She continued by saying that it was unique for them as performers to be able to connect with the audience in this way. She added that being there with them that evening felt like a dream come true. She asked if they had ten minutes to spare and said there was a song from the red album she wanted to perform before getting too emotional.

Taylor’s memorable performances in Lisbon

Taylor Swift reportedly delighted fans with a memorable performance during her Eras tour stops in Lisbon on May 24 and 25, marking her first shows in Portugal. Swift reportedly performed a 10-minute version of All Too Well, which fascinated the audience.

Swift reportedly addressed the crowd in Portuguese, expressing her gratitude with the words "Muito obrigada," which translates to "thank you very much" in English. She also reportedly demonstrated her connection with the audience by speaking to security in Portuguese to ensure fans' safety and comfort amidst the excitement.

According to reports, Taylor Swift shocked her fans by performing a special acoustic guitar mashup of Now That We Don't Talk, a hidden gem from the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault, and The Tortured Poets Department, the title track of her most recent album. To the delight of her fans, she performed this unusual blend live for the first time.

As Swift took the stage, the energy was palpable as she demonstrated her talent and connected deeply with the audience. Not only was her performance a wonderful musical treat, but it also demonstrated how much she values her fans and how committed she is to giving them an unforgettable tour.

