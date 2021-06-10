Taylor Swift gives a shoutout to her mother Andrea after CMT Awards 2021 win: I love you mom

Taylor Swift took home the award for Best Family Feature for her song The Best Day (Taylor's Version) at CMT Music Awards 2021.

The CMT Awards 2021 were held recently and the famed Country Music Awards saw some of the top artists taking home big honours. The star-studded evening saw brilliant performances from Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight among others. Among the list of big winners for the evening was also Taylor Swift who bagged the Best Family Feature Award for the music video of The Best Day song from her album Fearless (Taylor's Version).

On winning the CMT Award, Taylor took to Twitter to react to the same and gave the sweetest shoutout to her mother. In the cutest manner, Taylor simply wrote, "I love you mom" to celebrate her CMT win in the Best Family Feature category.

Swift competed alongside Kane Brown's Worship You, Miranda Lambert's Settling Down, Brooke Eden's Sunroof, Luke Combs' Forever After All and Russell Dickerson's Home Sweet.

For the unreversed, the adorable music video of The Best Day featured some of Swift's cutest family moments along with her mother Andrea Swift from her childhood in Pennsylvania. The video showcased a young Taylor cuddling with her mom as they watched fireworks and other memorable moments.

While releasing the song video on social media, Swift had written, "My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favourite memories—from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone."

As for the Award season, Swift has been on a roll considering she recently won major honours at Billboard Music Awards as well as iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. The singer was also honoured at the Brit Awards 2021 where she bagged the Global Icon Award and also the International Female Artist honour.

