Taylor Swift is the Queen of perfect timing!

The Maroon singer strategically used the solar eclipse to release a sneak peek of her lunar-themed lyrics from the Tortured Poets Department. Fans get a glimpse of the upcoming album ten days early! Here’s the revealed lyrics…

What are the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s unreleased song from TTPD?

The singer revealed new lyrics of an unreleased song on Instagram through a video of a typewriter typing and the words appearing on a sheet of paper. The lyrics read, “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips. Half moonshine, full eclipse.”

Well, the crowd will indeed go wild after this sneak peek! It proves all over again that Swift has a way with words that very rare artists do. As for the fans, their excitement is doubled for the release of TTPD.

Fans react to the teaser

The Swifties couldn’t calm down after this unexpected teaser dropped. A fan on Instagram wrote, “taylor announcing these lyrics during the height of a solar eclipse is mastermind behaviour.”

Another wrote, “Taylor Swift orchestrating the alignment of celestial bodies to promote her album… MASTERMIND.” Another netizen appreciated the old-school announcement style and said, “Okay, but the fact that they're leaning into the dark academia aesthetic with the bookmarks and the typewriter!”

When is TTPD coming out?

The release date for The Tortured Poets’ Department is April 19. This is the cardigan singer's 11th album. Her last album, Midnights, was a massive success and won Grammies for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of The Year.

Swift has been enjoying a break after her Asia leg of the Eras Tour concluded and before she starts her Europe leg of the tour. She is now all charged up for the tour and the release of her much-anticipated album. Swift has already released the tracklist, which includes song titles such as So Long, London, But Daddy I Love Him, Fresh Out the Slammer, and Florida!!! Among others. Fans have already created their theories based on the titles, and now, with the lyrics revealed, they will take those theories to another level.