Taylor Swift gives USD 55 million bonus to Eras Tour staff days after rewarding struck drivers

The Eras Tour is undoubtedly one of the biggest events in recent pop culture history. The tour that went on to boost the US economy still continues as Taylor Swift has more cities to cover in the coming weeks. Amid the updates of her sold-out shows, People reported that the singer is humbly giving away the profits from her tour to her dedicated team. Not only this, the amount that she approved is close to USD 55 million. Here are the updates on the entire story.

Taylor Swift approves USD 55 million cheques for the Eras Tour team

Taylor Swift's Eras tour which began on March 17, 2023, continues to be the most expansive of the songstress. With the final show lined up on August 17, 2023, the Blankspace singer will end up covering 131 shows across five continents. With this, there is no doubt about the fact that the shows are earning magnanimous profits for the star and her team. And the singer has been generous enough to share the chunks with her well-deserved team.

Sources suggested to People that the star has recently approved a cheque worth USD 55 million as a bonus to her team. This includes caterers, truck drivers, riggers, dancers, and all of the management team that works on the Eras Tour. Likewise, Swift had gifted USD 100,000 each ahead of her concert stop in Santa Clara over the weekend. The star has been receiving many accolades for such acts.

Will the Eras Tour break another record?

Back in 2018, Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour, her fifth concert tour, was named the highest=grossing US tour in history. From the scale and popularity of her recent concerts, it seems like this one will surely break the record of Reputation. According to Pollstar, an industry publication, the tour might gross a record USD 1 Billion by the end of August 2023. If that is the case, Taylor Swift is sure to mark her name in history.

For now, the songwriter is set to play six sold-out shows at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium. And the tour will come to an end on August 17, 2023. This section will be updated with all the latest happenings of the tour. Stay tuned.

