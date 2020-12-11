Taylor Swift GUSHES about Joe Alwyn while talking about new album Evermore; Says she wrote 3 songs with him

Taylor Swift recently opened up about her new album Evermore and opened up about co-writing songs with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn for the album.

Taylor Swift had some help from boyfriend Joe Alwyn while writing a few songs on her new album Evermore! Back in November, the 30-year-old entertainer revealed that the 29-year-old actor was a “secret” collaborator on her album Folklore. However, Joe wasn’t credited under his real name. Instead, he was credited as “William Bowery” and he helped Taylor on the songs Exile and Betty on her last album.

“So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know. And Joe plays the piano beautifully, and he’s just always playing and making things up and kind of creating things,” Taylor said in her Disney+ Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions special on YouTube. Ahead of evermore‘s release, Taylor answered questions from fans and one fan asked if she had worked with “William Bowery” again on the album. Taylor answered, writing, “I wrote 3 songs with William Bowery!”

If you missed it, yesterday in a surprise announcement, Taylor Swift revealed that she will be releasing a new album at midnight (December 10) called Evermore, which she described as a “sister” album to her latest release, Folklore. A video for a new song from the album called “Willow” will arrive along with the album. The album continued the working relationships from Folklore, which was cowritten and coproduced with Jack Antonoff and the National’s Aaron Dessner, and also includes a contribution from “WB,” William Broad, a pseudonym that she recently revealed is her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn. According to the tracklist that Swift posted, it also includes a collaboration with Haim called “No Body, No Crime”; a second duet with Bon Iver (who sang on the Folklore song Exile) on the title track; and a song with the National as her backing band called Coney Island.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift releasing her new album Evermore TONIGHT: To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×