Taylor Swift gushes over 'wickedly funny' Blake Lively as they confirm collab on I Bet You Think About Me

Taylor Swift has announced a collaboration with her friend and actress Blake Lively on the former's music video I Bet You Think About Me. After releasing Red (Taylor's version) with 30 songs, the singer has announced that she will collaborate with the Gossip Girl alum for a music video which is scheduled to drop on November 15 at 10 am ET or 8.30 pm IST.

Sharing a teaser on her social media platform, Swift confirmed the collaboration while also noting that this will be Blake's directorial debut. "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut," Swift penned, urging fans to join them as they "raise a toast, and a little hell."

Blake too shared the teaser announcing the collaboration with an emoji that is hard to decipher. While the clip doesn't give away much, it sure does make one wonder what exactly will unfold. "Written by Blake Lively & Taylor Swift" and "Directed by Blake Lively," also appear on the screen. The clip shows that a cake (by the looks of it, a wedding cake!) is being destroyed by someone as they dig into it with their bare hand.

The accompanying link to the post showcases a photo of Taylor in a flowing red ballgown with her guitar. While the project seems interesting, Swifties are waiting to witness the magic that Swift and Lively will bring in, as they have been the best of friends for a long time. In Swift's song Betty, the singer had used the names of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's three daughters James, Inez and Betty for the characters in the song.

