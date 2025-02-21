Taylor Swift Had a Hand in It Ends With Us Casting? Justin Baldoni REVEALS Amid Legal Battle With Blake Lively

In a resurfaced interview with Access Hollywood, director Justin Baldoni disclosed that Taylor Swift played a significant part in casting Isabela Ferrer for It Ends With Us.

According to Page Six, Baldoni mentioned that he presented Ferrer's audition tape to both Blake Lively and Swift, who unanimously approved her selection. He stated, "I had actually brought in and showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor, and they were both, like, 'Yes! Her.'"

Actress Isabela Ferrer, portraying a younger version of Lively's character, Lily, confirmed Swift's involvement during the film's premiere.

She stated she was surprised upon learning about Swift's influence in her casting, saying, "I don't even know if I'm supposed to be saying it, but I'm saying it! Yeah, she was a helpful part of the process."

Blake Lively, who stars in the film, shared that she sought Swift's permission to include the song My Tears Ricochet in the movie's trailer and soundtrack.

In an August 2024 interview, Lively stated, "I think that, for better or worse, she experienced the whole thing with me." She mentioned the film's modest budget and thanked Swift for her support in allowing the use of her music.

Despite these collaborative efforts, Taylor Swift's name has surfaced in a legal dispute between Baldoni and Lively. In January, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, alleging defamation and extortion.

The lawsuit references a meeting at Lively's residence, attended by Ryan Reynolds and Swift, where script revisions were discussed. Lively allegedly referred to Swift and Reynolds as her "dragons" in a text message, implying their support in her creative decisions.

Sources suggest that Swift feels used and hurt by being implicated in the dispute and is reportedly distancing herself from the situation. A trial date has been set for March 9, 2026, and it's uncertain whether Swift will be called to testify.