Taylor Swift had the 'Best Friday Ever' after Beyonce sent her a note on their historic Grammy wins

Grammys 2021 turned out to be a historic event for two great female musical artists, Beyonce and Taylor Swift. The duo each made records and it was an emotional moment for their fans. While Beyoncé became the woman to have the highest number of wins in Grammys history with her 28th award, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to win the album of the year for the third time.

It was an immensely special evening for both the ladies but we didn't know things were going to get even better as the musical queens would bond in such an amazing way. On Friday, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram to share a story consisting of a picture of a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note sent by none other than Queen Bey to her.

The handwritten note read, "Taylor, Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you & your family. B."

Naturally, looking at this gesture, Taylor couldn't contain her excitement and wrote, "Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it's the best Friday EVER. Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!"

Grammys 2021 were held on Sunday, March 14 with in-person attendance by several artists including Beyonce and Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Harry Styles and more. The star-studded event was hosted by Trevor Noah from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

