Taylor Swift had DOUBTS about ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn's long-term potential? Reports

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for precisely 6 years and had their fair share of ups and downs. Their separation was largely caused by differences in their personalities. Although being such famous personalities the couple kept their relationship pretty low-key. However, The Bad Blood singer has adopted a fresh outlook as she embraces her more public romance with Travis Kelce, according to sources who spoke to Us Weekly. This comes after six years of dating Joe Alwyn and maintaining a relatively low profile.

Taylor apparently wants to take the not-so-low-key road for her relationship this time

Taylo Swift broke up with Alwyn this March, a source discussed with the US Weekly, “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore, she’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.” The source continued, “Kelce and Swift talk every day, Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes.” “She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot,” the source added.

Another source confirmed Travis Kelce feeling similarly about Swift, “Travis is completely smitten.” Coming from yet another source, “Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back,” that source said. “If something feels right, like it does with Travis, she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.” A fourth source joined the conversation saying, “Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of cheering him on. She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around.”

Taylor and Travis might not have made it official yet but the fans are already loving them together

In April, a source told People that Joe Alwyn, on the other hand, disliked being in the spotlight. “Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public.” The source continued, “The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart. Taylor didn’t see them working out in the long run.”

After only two months of taking his shot with the multi-Grammy winning superstar, the Anti-Hero singer was seen supporting the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at his football game.

