Taylor Swift has a new fan in Yellowstone star Kevin Costner: I’m officially a Swiftie

Kevin Costner has been going through a very public divorce with his estranged wife, as well as a very messy departure from his hit Amazon Prime show Yellowstone. Costner has been in the news mostly for all the wrong reasons, with his personal and professional life in disarray. But recently the actor decided to have a father-daughter's day out with his 13-year-old kid. And their hangout stop? Taylor Swift's Era's tour! And from the looks of it, Costner might've just become a fan.

Kevin Costner attends Taylor Swift's concert with his daughter

Kevin Costner took his 13-year-old daughter, Grace Avery, to Taylor Swift's concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles to have a fun day out with his child. He took to Instagram to talk about his experience attending the Pop-star's concert. The actor posted a couple of small clips, in one the 33-year-old is singing her hit track, 22, and another of a guitar solo in the middle of Swift's song called Don't Blame Me from her 2018 album Reputation. The 68-year-old wrote in the caption, "My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show."

He continued, "I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together. I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night." The Yellowstone actor finished his message with a declaration, "I’m officially a Swiftie!"

Era's Tour is celebrities' favorite hang-out spot

Costner becomes another addition to the roster of celebrities who have graced Swift's packed Eras Tour since it started on March 17 in Arizona. This list includes big names such as Paula Abdul, Josh Gad, Vince Vaughn, Gigi Hadid, Mark Zuckerberg, Simu Liu, Eddie Vedder, Max Greenfield, Taylor Lautner, Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Mindy Kaling, and Julia Roberts, among numerous others.

Meanwhile, the actor and his soon-to-be ex-wife Christine Baumgartner jointly submitted divorce papers on May 1, starting the process of ending their 18-year of marriage. In the following two months, moving trucks were spotted leaving the couple's shared Santa Barbara estate valued at $145 million. This luxurious residence was previously inhabited by the 49-year-old, alongside her estranged husband and their three of children, sons Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan, and daughter Grace.

