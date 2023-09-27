Taylor Swift has been dating Travis Kelce longer than reported; FANS are finding easter eggs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance may have started earlier than initially thought, according to some Swifties. In late July, Taylor Swift posted a video where she, along with Gigi Hadid and makeup mogul Patrick Ta, rode a golf cart in a stadium hallway, with her father on a Segway following behind.

Taylor Swift dropped an easter egg in July

Now, many fans believe that this seemingly random video contained subtle hints about her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. In the clip, Swift is seen wearing a black corduroy hat and a zip-up sweatshirt with a red and gold T-shirt underneath, which are the Chiefs colors. An eagle-eyed TikTok user even pointed out the similarities between Swift's top and a T-shirt listed on the Chiefs website, suggesting that she was secretly supporting her new beau.

While some users speculated that the video might have been taken when Swift was performing in Kansas City, others pointed out that it was posted on July 29, three weeks after her Missouri performance. Fans went wild with comments, one user comented, “THAT WAS AN EASTER EGG??,” while another called Swift a "mastermind", a third one speculated, "I heard a theory that Travis talking about the bracelet was a soft launch to get the public reaction but they had been talking before that.”

Kelce also dropped hints about their budding romance by wearing a beaded friendship bracelet at his Kelce Car Jam charity event. The bracelet bore the words "Vigilante S—t," the name of one of Swift's songs, and seemed to reference the friendship bracelet he made to ask her out.

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start dating?

Although the exact timeline of their romance remains unclear, sources told TMZ that Kelce and Swift had hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" before making their relationship public at the Chiefs game. While they are not officially dating, they reportedly got along very well, and Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, thought Swift was a lovely person.

The pair was spotted leaving the game together in Kelce's vintage purple convertible and later met up with some of Kelce's teammates at a local restaurant, where they were seen acting affectionate towards each other.

