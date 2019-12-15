Taylor Swift has a blast with Ryan Reynolds, Camila Cabello & others in 'most aggressive' 30th birthday party

Ending her 30th birthday with a bang, Taylor threw a party at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City after performing at Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift is going big on celebrations! After enthralling her die-hard fans with an insane show on her 20th birthday, Taylor went all out and celebrated the big 3-0 with her closest friends and musicians. Ending her birthday with a bang, Taylor threw a party at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City after performing at Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden. The milestone birthday party also made its way to Instagram as the 'Shake It Off' singer shared some highlights from the big night.

Taylor also gave us a close look at her weirdly real birthday cake which was a massive one complete with white and red roses and 3D faces of cats. Yes, you heard that right. Sharing the photo, Taylor captioned it, "Fur real guys this was my cake." The other pictures on the singer's timeline were from a Christmas-themed photo booth which was one of the biggest highlights of the party.

Complete with Christmas trees on both sides and a red shimmery backdrop, Taylor's friends posed for some fun pictures and made her 30th a memorable one. While Taylor wore a headband which read 'Birthday Girl', Ryan Reynolds can be seen giving an adorable kiss to wife Blake Lively who posed with a green Christmas streamer.

Others who were spotted at Taylor Swift's photo booth, were her A-list group of friends including Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Camila Cabello, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness and supermodel Gigi Hadid. Sharing the super fun photos, Taylor captioned the photo, "Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*."

