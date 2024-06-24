Taylor Swift Has 'Completely Moved On' From Scooter Braun Drama, Says Her Team In New Docuseries Statement

Taylor Swift has moved on from the Scooter Braun drama, her team said in a statement that aired as part of Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood docuseries. This docuseries is brought by Discovery+ UK in an effort to detail their years-long feud, which began in 2019 when Braun bought Swift’s former label Big Machine.

Along with the label, he also got his hands on her first six albums. Here’s what the statement mentioned above from Swift’s team reads:

Taylor Swift's team releases official statement on singer's feud with Scooter Braun

In an official statement, the Look What You Made Me Do singer’s team said that Swift, 34, "has completely moved on from this saga." Moreover, she "has turned what started as an extremely painful situation into one of the most fulfilling endeavors of her life."

The latter part of the statement seemed to address the singer’s decision to re-record her first six albums.

"None of these men will ever be able to take anything away from Taylor’s legacy as a songwriter, singer, director, philanthropist, and advocate for artists’ rights," the statement added.

Swift officially announced that she would be re-recording her first six albums in late 2020 after Braun sold the master rights of the records for more than $300 million. Back then, the singer explained in a statement that she had made efforts to enter into negotiations with Braun to buy her work back, but he never quoted her team a price, signifying her master recordings were not for sale to her.

About her decision to re-record and own her first six albums, the singer in a previous statement said that the journey has "already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling."

So far, the pop titan has released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Fans still await Taylor’s Version of her self-titled 2006 debut album and her 2017 album Reputation.

Scooter Braun, meanwhile, announced retirement from music management

The entrepreneur, who helped shape the careers of stars including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, announced his retirement from administration on June 17 but clarified he will remain CEO of entertainment company Hybe’s America division.

Braun announced the news in a lengthy Instagram post in which he appeared to address his public feud with Swift, writing, "When we had success, I smiled, and when we were attacked, I always tried to take the high road. But for the last 3 years, I have begun to feel that taking the high road has created confusion and ambiguity as to who we are."

The two-part docuseries detailing Swift’s fight for her artistic rights released on Max on June 21, just days after Braun, 42, announced his decision to quit music management after being in the business for 23 years.

