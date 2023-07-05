Taylor Swift has EPIC reaction to viral video of Eras Tour stage error and fans can’t keep calm

Taylor Swift has the most adorable reaction to a viral video of her on the internet. Recently, due to a stage error at the 33-year-old artist’s Eras Tour, Taylor had to sprint offstage after a section of the stage failed to open on time. She did that so she could have a quick costume change and still stay on schedule. Needless to say, several videos of the moment were shared on social media and they went viral in no time. While fans were amused at how Swift handled the situation, Taylor decided to laugh it off with a funny reaction. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift laughs off viral video of her stage tour at the Eras Tour

Just like millions of fans online, Taylor Swift also reacted to the video of her sprinting offstage for a quick costume change amid her show. The Shake it Off songstress took to the comments section of one such video and wrote, “Still swift af boi”.

Her comment left Swifties in a state of amusement and they reacted to it as well.

One of them wrote, “No way she said boi.” Yet a second fan said that they would be making a ‘Still Swift AF boi” bracelet for the next show of the tour.

Another fan was in a state of disbelief for a different reason. They wrote, “The fact that Taylor Swift and I see the same videos blows my mind.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) to be out soon

This week, on July 7th, Taylor will be releasing the re-recorded version of her third studio album Speak Now, which originally came out in 2010. Sharing the cover art for the album on her Instagram space, Taylor wrote, “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk (laughing emoji) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.” Taylor also added 6 extra songs from the vault to the re-recorded album.

