Taylor Swift Helped Travis Kelce Change? Jason Kelce Reveals Footballer Was Like 'Peter Pan' Before Dating Singer

Jason Kelce recently spilled the beans about how his brother has now become a man. The retired NFL great seemingly hinted at Taylor Swift while crediting her for bringing in massive changes in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Tight End.

During a highly intriguing conversation with former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on this week’s episode of Fitz & Whit podcast, Jason Kelce opened up a lot about his sibling. While Jason stated that the changes in Travis Kelce have been “staggering, honestly,” Fitzpatrick added that the brother “legitimately had a basketball hoop in his living room.”

Meanwhile, he recalled Travis Kelce’s interior design vibe before he started dating the Look What You Made Me Do singer, stating that the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End even added a pool table and couches, which he never had before. Expressing his love for the sibling, Jason stated that he liked how Travis never grew up and went on to address him as “Peter Pan [and] the Lost Boys.”

When Jason was then asked if Travis had now grown up, he replied, “For sure. It’s changing. I think sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you, and that’s a good thing. Trav, he is growing up.”

The retired NFL player then went on to add that Travis Kelce still has a “youthful enthusiasm” within him, also mentioning that he might carry the same trait for all of his life, calling it Travis’ “personality.” Further during the discussion, Jason Kelce then went on to add that whoever has met Travis will surely fall in love with him, addressing him as a “free spirit in the best possible way.”

Advertisement

For those who do not know, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating back in 2023.

