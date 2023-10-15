Taylor Swift holds hand with alleged boyfriend Travis Kelce in New York City following surprise SNL appearances; Details inside

Taylor Swift manages to make headlines, even for the smallest of bits. Swift is not just a music icon anymore; she is a cultural phenomenon, and everyone simply adores her. From breaking records left and right to her very publicized love life, Swift is never out of style. This week has been big for her, as her one-of-a-kind Eras Tour Concert film premiered on October 13 and made everyone simply go crazy. Besides her music, she is making headlines for her rumored relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Blank Space singer is often spotted going out and about with him. Meanwhile, she has also attended many of his games with his parents or even her best friends, like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman and others. But today, as reported by Page Six, Taylor Swift was again spotted with the NFL player Travis Kelce holding hands in New York City after their brief appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Taylor Swift was seen holding hands with Travis Kelce in New York City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, welcome back to New York! On Saturday, the pop artist and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were caught holding hands on their way to and from the Saturday Night Live after-party in New York City.

Swift and Kelce had a dinner date at Nobu in New York City earlier in the evening, according to images acquired by Page Six. For the occasion, the Blank Space singer sported an oversized gray trench coat over all-black attire. Her blond hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and she wore her distinctive red lipstick.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore brown slacks, white sneakers, and a cream-colored embroidered jacket. Two days after his Thursday night football game against the Denver Broncos, Kelce and Swift flew back to the East Coast together. Due to the early game, the NFL star will have a couple of days free, and he and Swift are scheduled to spend some quality time together this weekend. Swift has a posh apartment in Manhattan's Tribeca area, which Kelce has visited at least once.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelly SNL appearances

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are Hollywood’s new couple. They made separate surprise cameos on SNL the same night. Swift introduced musical guest Ice Spice's second performance throughout the evening, and Kelce made a cameo at the end of a segment parodying the NFL frenzy about their romance.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first fueled relationship rumors in September, when Kelce first made a comment about giving Swift her number and when she actually attended and cheered in one of Kelce’s games.