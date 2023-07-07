Taylor Swift hugs Selena Gomez, relishes patriotic popsicles as they celebrate 4th of July

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were seen having the time of their lives as they celebrated the 4th of July together with their girl squad. The famous singer friends were seen relaxing and enjoying each other's company as they celebrated the landmark day together.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez thanks bestie Taylor Swift for transporting her into ‘special world’ with Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez celebrate Independence Day in style

Taylor Swift delighted fans with an unexpected return of her annual July 4th festivities. In a photo shared on social media, Swift is seen posing with a group of friends on a picturesque lawn overlooking the ocean.

The accompanying slides capture the group's joyful celebration, featuring adorable Polaroids of Swift and Gomez sharing a patriotic popsicle and sharing laughter.

The Haim sisters, who will be opening acts on The Eras Tour, were also in attendance. Swift's July 4th festivities, typically held at her lavish Watch Hill home in Rhode Island, created a buzz among fans, who eagerly awaited glimpses of the star-studded celebration.

ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez quitting social media after defending Taylor Swift amid Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber drama?

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez bring back the Independence Day tradition

Taylor Swift's yearly July 4th celebrations were once a star-studded affair, with notable guests like Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Ed Sheeran making regular appearances. However, the tradition seemingly ended after 2016. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Swift explained that her "disillusionment" with American politics prompted her to forgo the extravagant celebrations. This change in perspective led to a shift in her approach to the annual July 4th festivities.



During Swift's previous notable Fourth of July celebration, her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston made a statement by wearing his infamous "I <3 TS" tank top. The event was also graced by the presence of several members of Swift's squad, including a pregnant Blake Lively, who joined in the festivities. The occasion became highly memorable, garnering attention from the media and fans alike.



The Blank Space singer signed off on her post writing, "See you tonight Kansas Cityyy", hinting at Eras Tour show at the city later in the day.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's sister Grace dons Taylor Swift T-shirt on their dinner date

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's enduring friendship

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have built a strong friendship over the years, starting as far back as 2008. Their unwavering support for each other is evident, both in public declarations and behind closed doors.

Advertisement

Through birthdays, significant milestones, and career accomplishments, the duo has consistently shown their love and admiration for one another. In various interviews, they have revealed that they communicate nearly every day, emphasizing the depth of their bond.

It is not uncommon to spot Selena by Taylor's side during the latter's concert performances, demonstrating their mutual encouragement and presence in each other's lives. Their enduring friendship continues to inspire fans and stands as a testament to the power of genuine connections in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: What did Taylor Swift gift Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie during her performance on The Eras Tour?