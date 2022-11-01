Taylor Swift in 'SHAMBLES' as Midnights makes HISTORY, claims the entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift is making Billboard history and Swifties are loving every minute of it! The Grammy-winning musician released her 10th studio album titled Midnights on October 21 and the end of the month was beckoned with some sweet, sweet news... Taylor Swift is the first artist to claim the entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, surpassing Drake, who earlier held the record with 9 songs, in 2021.

Besides debuting at #1 on Billboard 200, Midnights also enabled Taylor Swift to have complete dominance over Billboard Hot 100's Top 10. Leading the pack is Anti-Hero (59.7 million streams / 32 million in airplay audience / 13,500 sold) at #1 followed by Lavender Haze (41.4 million / 2.4 million / 2,800) and Maroon (37.6 million / 471,000 / 2,900) at #2 and #3. At #4, we have Taylor Swift's collab with Lana Del Rey - Snow On The Beach (37.2 million / 615,000 / 2,600), followed by Midnight Rain (36.9 million / 449,000 / 2,200) and Bejeweled (35.5 million / 1.6 million / 16,100) at #5 and #6. Question...? (31 million / 425,000 / 21,400), You're On Your Own, Kid (34.1 million / 498,000 / 1,500), Karma (33 million / 1.9 million / 3,400) and Vigilante Shit (32.2 million / 424,000 / 6,400) took over #7, #8, #9 and #10, respectively.

Interestingly, all 20 songs from Taylor Swift's Midnights debuted on Hot 100: #13 Mastermind, #14 Labyrinth, #15 Sweet Nothing, #20 Would've, Could've, Should've, #21 Bigger Than The Whole Sky, #26 The Great War, #32 Paris, #33 High Infidelity, #41 Glitch and #45 Dear Reader.

Taylor Swift's "SHAMBLES" Reaction to Midnights' Historic Debut Week

Taylor Swift couldn't keep calm because of her Billboard Hot 100 takeover - and scoring one of the most historic weeks in the prestigious songs chart's 64-year history - claiming every spot in the Top 10 with Midnights. Taking to Twitter to celebrate the big, exciting news and its surprising "10" significance, T-Swift exclaimed, "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES." Notably, thanks to Midnights, Taylor Swift now has 40 career Hot 100 Top 10 hits surpassing Madonna (38), The Beatles (34), Rihanna (31) and Michael Jackson (30), ranking her 2nd most of all time, and just behind Drake (59). As for Anti-Hero, it marks Swift's 9th career #1 hit as well as her 5th #1 debut on Hot 100.

Congratulations to our beloved history maker, TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!

Which is your favourite song from Taylor Swift's album Midnights? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.