Taylor Swift invited to become Mayor of Tampa for a day amid Eras Tour; Fans have mixed reactions

Taylor Swift is out here giving ‘fandom’ a whole new definition and we are here for it.

The Grammy-award-winning singer is currently touring across the USA for her much-hyped Eras Tour which kicked off on March 17, 2023, at Glendale Arizona. She will be soon performing for three nights in a row at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa Bay, Florida from April 13 to April 15. And while Swifties cannot hold their excitement, the Mayor of Tampa, Jane Castor, has decided to honour the Antihero hitmaker in a rather unique way. Mayor Castor has invited Taylor to become an honorary mayor of the city for a day!

Taylor Swift to become Mayor of Tampa Bay?

The city of Tampa took to its Instagram page and posted a video today, where Mayor Castor could be seen extending the special honour to Taylor. “We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches,” Castor said in the video. “But here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold. We want to go bigger.”

Castor then went on to present a key to the city of Tampa and said, “Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it. We can’t wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa (Taylor’s version).”

Take a look at the video below.

Tampa Mayor invites Taylor Swift to turn Mayor for a Day

Fans react to the Mayor of Tampa’s invitation for Taylor Swift

As soon as the news was posted on Instagram, fans took to the comments section to share their excitement. While most netizens were happy, still a few others had different reactions. “Joe Biden should invite her to be the president for the rest of his term.” A second fan said, “It’s her world and we just live in it (red heart emoji)”. Yet another user commented, “Taylor's tour is benefitting the cities she's performing in. It's the biggest event of year. hotels, motels, restaurants, bars and etc are getting more profits. That's why the cities are honouring and welcoming taylor like the Queen.”

However, a few netizens were not too happy about the prospect. One of them wrote, “Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.” Another fan asked her to decline the offer. The comment read, “She should decline… ! If she’s an ally of the LGBT+ community, she will not participate with a state that doesn’t allow us to be ourselves. #Don’tSayGay #gayrights #humanrights @taylorswift decline the offer.”

